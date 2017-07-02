Jackie Rice epektib na kontrabida sa ‘MLFTS’ ng GMA Bandera



BWISIT na bwisit ang mga tagasuporta ng JennyGil (Jennylyn Mercado-Gil Cuerva) loveteam kay Jackie Rice. Napaka-effective kasi ng pagiging kontrabida nig Kapuso actress as Lucy sa GMA Telebabad series na My Love From The Star. Ang dami nang naiinis sa kanya sa pagiging plastic at traydor niya kay Steffi na ginagampanan nga ni Jennylyn! Halos gabi-gabing inuupakan ng netizens si Jackie dahil nga sa nakaka-bad trip niyang karakter sa MLFTS. Of course, good job ito para sa Kapuso actress dahil ibig sabihin pak na pak ang akting niya sa programa. Pero sa mga fans nina Jen at Gil, hinay-hinay lang, ha. Kumbaga para kay Jackie, trabaho lang walang personalan.

