I Heart Davao pinusuan agad ng mga Pinoy Bandera

UNANG gabi pa lang ay pinusuan na ng viewers at netizens ang bagong primetime series ng GMA Network na I Heart Davao dahil bukod sa wagi sa ratings ay pinag-usapan pa sa social media ang pilot episode nito noong June 26. Tinalo ng I Heart Davao ang katapat nitong programa dahil nakakuha ito ng 7.4% people ratings habang ang katapat nitong show ay nakapagtala ng 6.2% base sa TAM’s Urban Philippines people data. Ang kauna-unahang romantic-comedy series na kinunan sa Davao ay pinagbibidahan nina Carla Abellana at Tom Rodriguez, kasama si Benjamin Alves. Samantala, ang hashtag naman ng show na #iHeartDavaoPilot ay isa mga top trending topics sa Pilipinas noong Lunes. Ipinagdiwang ng fans ng real at reel life couple na sina Carla at Tom ang kanilang pagbabalik-serye. Gabi-gabi nga raw nilang aabangan ang kilig at katatawanang handog ng aso’t-pusang paghaharap ng karakter ng TomCar na sina Ponce at Hope.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.