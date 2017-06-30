PH women’s volleyball team mapapasabak sa AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championship By Angelito Oredo Bandera

INAASAHANG mapapasabak ang Philippine women’s volley team kontra sa dadayo sa bansa na pinakamahuhusay na pambansang koponan ng volleyball sa kababaihan tampok ang Rio Olympics champion na China at powerhouse na Japan sa pagsasagawa sa bansa ng AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship sa Agosto 9-17. Ang host na Pilipinas, na pamumunuan ni team captain Mika Reyes, ay napasama sa magaan na grupo na Pool A kung saan makakasama nito ang Kazakhstan at Hong Kong. Magkasama naman sa Pool B ang kasalukuyang Olympic Games champion China at Asian powerhouse Japan pati ang Australia habang nasa Pool C ang South Korea, Vietnam, Sri Lanka at New Zealand. Ang karibal ng bansa sa nalalapit na 29th Southeast Asian Games na Thailand ay nasa Pool D pati ang Chinese Taipei, Iran at Maldives. Huling nagkampanya ang pambansang koponan ng Pilipinas sa Kazakhstan kung saan wala man lamang itong nauwi maski na isang panalo.

