Alden, Maine nagpakaligaya sa Hong Kong; sweet na sweet na namasyal sa Disneyland By Jun Nardo Bandera

LOVEY-DOVEY ang naglalabasang photos sa Hong Kong Disneyland nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza sa social media. Nariyan ‘yung litratong buhat-buhat ni Alden si Meng. Sa isang photo habang nakaupo sa bench, face to face sila habang nakadantay ang kamay ni Maine sa legs ni Alden, huh! Wala ngang pakialam sa mundo ang dalawa habang nagiliwaliw sa HK. After all, pagbalik nila sa bansa, trabaho na naman ang haharapin nila! Kahapon naman sa Eat Bulaga, biniru-biro na naman ng mga Dabarkads sina Alden at Maine nang may makasama silang baby sa Sugod Barangay. Tinanong ang magka-loveteam kung gusto na ba nilang magkaroon ng sarili nilang anak dahil nga kitang-kita na giliw na giliw ang dalawa sa pakikipaglaro sa bata.

