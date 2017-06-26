Edu mas magaling pa ring aktor kesa kay Gabby

AKSIDENTE naming nasilip ang Friday episode ng 6th Commandment-inspired na afternoon teleserye ng GMA, ito kasi ang palabas sa sinakyan naming aircon bus patungong trabaho.

Matagal na rin ang panahong hindi namin napapanood si Gabby Concepcion, pagkakataon na namin ‘yon to find out kung ilang baitang na sa acting ang kanyang nalundag.

Gabby might surely conduct a manhunt on us, pero hindi namin siya kinakitaan ng mahusay na pagganap, even his manner of delivering his lines is hollow as a drum. His looks though—in fairness—compensate for his ham attack. Guwapo pa rin siya kahit may edad na.

Bigla lang namin “napagtripan” si Gabby dahil of late ay muling sinariwa ng kanyang dating manager, si ‘Nay Lolit Solis, ang tungkol sa Manila Film Festival fiasco in which the actor was allegedly involved.

In hindsight, hindi si Gabby—kundi si Edu Manzano—ang totoong Best Festival Actor. Makukumbinsi sana kaming may tulog kahit paano si Edu kay Gabby noon had we seen the latter’s acting improve considerably sa kanyang teleserye ngayon.

Pero consistent naman pala si Gabby, as in once a ham actor, always a ham actor. No wonder, he didn’t take home the bacon.