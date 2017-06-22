P46M accidental withdrawal sa BPI

Gumagawa na hakbang ang Bank of the Philippine Islands upang hindi na maulit ang pagkakamali ng isa nilang programer kaya nabawasan at nadagdagan ang pera ng kanilang mga kliyente.

Sa pagdinig ng House committee on banks and financial intermediaries kahapon, sinabi ni Cezar Consing, pangulo at chief executive officer ng BPI, na mayroong hakbang na ginagawa ang kompanya upang hindi na maulit ang pangyayaring ito.

“We have been in continuous contact with the BSP (Bangko Sentral Pilipinas) and other regulators since the incident. We shared with them the configuration and processes of our IT system, a robust system that handles an average of 3.5 transactions per day,” ani Consing. “We also informed them that our investigation revealed that ours was a case of human error and not a hacking.”

Ayon kay Consing, 1.5 milyon sa 8 milyong kliyente nila ang naapektuhan ng glitch.

Sa pagtatanong ni Bukidnon Rep. Samuel Zubiri sinabi ng BSP Deputy Director Melchor Plabasan na mayroon na ring mga katulad na pangyayari sa Singapore, at United Kingdom at sa iba pang mauunlad na bansa.

Naayos na umano ang lahat maliban ng account at ang natira nalamang ay ang P46 milyong ‘accidental’ withdraw o na-credit sa mga kompanya na ginamitan ng kanilang account.

“There’s still P46 million that outstanding. Most of them are merchants, small businesses. We are making arrangements with them to settle. Almost all of them have expressed willingness to settle,” ani Consing.

Sinabi naman ni Joseph Gotuaco, chief financial officer at executive vice president ng BPI, na ang average na nabawas o nadagdag sa mga apektadong account ay P7,000.

Ang pinakamalaki umanong na-debit ay P1.6 milyon at ang pinakamalaking na-credit ay P2.5 milyon.

Tiniyak naman ni Ramon Jocson, executive vice president for enterprise services, na mayroon silang rekord sa bawat transaksyon ng isang kliyente kaya mahahanap nila kung saan nagkaroon ng problema.

Ito umano ang dahilan kung bakit naitama nila ang mga pagkakamali sa loob lamang ng 37 oras.