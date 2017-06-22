Angelica, John Lloyd huli sa akto: Magkasama sa hotel Bandera

TILA kumpirmasyon na nga na nagkabalikan na sina John Lloyd Cruz at Angelica Panganiban nang makita last Sunday ang dalawa na magkasama sa isang hotel sa bandang Ortigas. Kumalat sa social media ang isang litrato kung saan naispatan nga ang ex couple sa loob ng nasabing hotel na nag-smile pa nga nang kunan sila together. Sa isang photo naman na ipinost ni Angelica sa kanyang Instagram account makikita na nakahiga siya sa kama suot ang parehong damit na suot niya sa unang litrato. Hindi pa sila nagsasalita tungkol sa balikan pero maraming beses na silang nakitang magkasama sa iba’t ibang okasyon.

