Warriors target 16-0 playoff sweep; Cavs makabawi pa kaya?

MAKAMIT muli ang titulo at higit sa lahat makabawi sa koponang bumigo sa kanila noong nakaraang taon ang hangad ng Golden State Warriors sa pagsagupa sa Cleveland Cavaliers sa Game 4 ng 2017 NBA Finals bukas sa Quicken Loans Arena. Target ng Kevin Durant-Stephen Curry- led squad na walisin ang serye matapos ang come-from-behind win sa Game 3, 118-113 at ang mga tambakang panalo sa Game 1,113-91 at Game 2, 132-113 para iposte ang commanding 3-0 series lead. Tangan ng 2015 Champions na Warriors ang malinis na 15-0 playoff record at ang panalo bukas ang maglalagay sa kanila sa pedestal bilang kauna-unahang koponan sa kasaysayan ng pinakamatandang propesyunal na liga sa mundo na nagtala ng perpektong takbo sa playoffs. Kung magwawagi na bukas, ito ang magiging ikalawang kampeonato ng Warriors sa loob ng tatlong taon. 2015 nang huli nilang masungkit ang Larry O’ Brien trophy matapos ang 40 taong paghihintay bago nga sila pinatalsik ng Cavaliers nitong 2016 season. Muling sasandal ang Golden State sa mahusay na paglalaro ng 28-anyos na si Durant na asam ang kanyang unang kampeonato sa 10 taong paglalaro sa NBA. Si Durant ay may average na 34.0 puntos sa unang tatlong laro ng Warriors sa Finals. Muli niyang makakatuwang ang mainit na tambalan ng ‘Splash Brothers’ na sina Curry at Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Zaza Pachulia, Andre Iguodala at ang malalim na bench ng Warriors. Pipilitin naman ng Cavs na umahon mula sa pagkakalubog sa pangunguna nina Lebron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, JR Smith, at Tristan Thompson. Bagaman dehado na sa serye ang Cleveland, hindi imposible na mabaliktad pa ang sitwasyon dahil matatandaang noong nakaraang season ay naharap sa 1-3 deficit ang Cavs ngunit nagawa pa ring itabla ang serye upang makapwersa ng Game 7 at angkinin ang korona.

