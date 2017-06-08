Agot: Pag nabuhay ako uli gusto kong maging Gal Gadot Isidro! By Alex Brosas Bandera

“WHEN I die, I want to be resurrected as Gal Gadot Isidro.” ‘Yan ang tweet ni Agot Isidro which probably caught the ire of ne basher who retorted, “Mas bagay sa yung Gaga_Idiot Isidro aka AID devotee.” Very CONDESCENDING ang comment against Agot mula sa lalaking basher. Mukhang disente naman ang guy pero balahura pala siya in a grand, grand way. “Try again sir. Ang layo na nun. Hindi na tuloy funny,” sagot ni Agot. Not surprisingly, na-bash ang basher na walang modo. “Kaawa awa ang basher. Nagmukha tanga lang.” “Yeah. Nakacoat and tie pa, pero balasubas ang bibig. Nyar.” “Naka-coat and tie attire pa si Sir o, pero pang-kanto ang bibig.”

