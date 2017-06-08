Sylvia Sanchez pinahihirapan ni Elma Muros By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

INAABANGAN na araw-araw ng Sylvianians ang video na pino-post ni Sylvia Sanchez araw-araw sa kanyang social media account. Tinututukan nila ang updates sa #operationtaba program nila ng kanyang anak na si Arjo Atayde. Marami ang humanga at natatawa sa post ng aktres nitong Miyerkules dahil naka-thermal suit o sauna suit weigh loss si Ibyang gayung tirik na tirik ang araw habang tumatakbo sa Ultra Oval kasama ang SEA games champion na si Elma Muros. Ang caption ng video, “Totohanan na ba talaga ito Ms, Elma Muros? Wala na ba talagang tawad to? Ano ba talaga balak mo? Hindi nga ako sasali sa world master 2018 (age bracket) sa’yo nalang yan, ok na ako sa pagiging Mommy Glo. “Ang hirap ha pero ang sarapppp! Sige lng! Para sa ikakapayat ko thank you sa tiyaga’t pagmamahal mo sa akin, mula non hanggang ngayon. Appreciated!! Love you. Happy morning!” Baka naman plano ni Ibyang na habulin ang kaseksihan ng idolo niyang si Wonder Woman? Curious tuloy kami kung anong next project ni Ibyang at talagang kinakarir niya ngayon ang pagpapaseksi.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.