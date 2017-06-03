Dabarkads Patricia Tumulak tunay na Gf daw ni Alden; Aldub Nation Kumokontra Pambansang Bae nakiusap: Be kind, be humble, be patient! By Jun Nardo Bandera

SUMANG-AYON ang AlDub Nation sa tweet ni Maine Mendoza na, “Stop the hate. Don’t use foul words.” Kaya naman mabilis na kumalat ang hashtag na #ALDUBStopTheHate na pina-trend ng ADN.

Natuwa naman ang isa niyang follower dahil hindi pinatigil ni Meng ang kanilang mga supporters sa pag-express ng kani-kaniyang opinyon. Sa panig naman ni Alden Richards, nag-tweet din ang binata ng, “Be kind, be humble, be patient.” Isa sa bina-bash ngayon ng ilang fans ay si Sef Cadayona na natsitsismis na boyfriend talaga ni Meng. Itinanggi na ito ng Kapuso actor nang makausap siya ng press sa taping ng Meant To Be. Pahayag ni Sef, magkaibigan lang sila ni Maine. Nakakatanggap din siya ng birada sa kanya pero hindi na niya lang ito pinapansin. Pero may pinaiimbestiga rin sa amin kung bakit si Alden ay nasa isang event kung saan present din ang nali-link din sa kanyang si Patricia Tumulak, isa sa mga co-host ng Eat Bulaga, huh! Matagal na itong itinanggi ni Patricia pero patuloy pa rin siyang nakakatanggap ng hate messages. Sa totoo lang naman, wala mang pag-amin kina Alden at Maine, action speaks louder than words na lang ang labanan diyan. Samantala, sinagot din ni Maine ang ilang haters na nagsasabing ang latest tweet daw ng dalaga ay para ipagtanggol si Sef dahil nga patuloy pa rin itong bina-bash ng fans ng AlDub. Pagtatanggol ni Maine sa kanyang sarili, “Dapat ba lagi may pinagtatanggol? Hindi ba pwedeng sabihin lang kung ano yung tama? Oh btw, that tweet is for you all.”

