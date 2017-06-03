Eric Quizon naiyak, na-guilty sa ginawa kay Heart

NAPANOOD namin ang guesting ni Eric Quizon sa Tonight With Boy Abunda nitong Huwebes ng gabi at inamin niyang mas type niyang maging kontrabida at maging aktor kaysa maging direktor.

Ang katwiran ni Eric, “I love villainous roles. Kasi you can never go wrong. Kapag kontrabida ka, puwede kang magwala. You can experiment, you can try different things, you can explore. And for an actor, it’s good for the soul.”

Pero aminado ring nahirapan si Eric na maging kontrabida sa seryeng My Dear Heart dahil bata ang sinasaktan niya sa kuwento, si Heart na maraming batang fans.

“Last Monday, I had a scene with Heart na binubulungan ko siya. Pagkatapos talaga, naiyak ako kasi, sabi ko, ‘ginagawa ko ito sa bata!’ Medyo nagkaroon ng kaunting guilt.”

“Sabi nga ni Ria (Atayde), ‘Tito, why are you crying?’ I said, ‘wala. Na-guilty yata ako sa sinabi ko kay Heart.’ So, may ganoon siyang factor. Of course you put yourself, I mean a part of you in the character – na guilty ako sa ginawa ko,” pagtatapat ng aktor.

Dahil ang sama-sama nga ni Eric sa paningin ng mga manonood ng MDH ay ramdam ba ng aktor na maraming galit sa kanya.

“Ang pinaka-worse na message na nakuha ko is, ‘Kung buhay lang ang tatay mo at alam niya ang pinaggagagawa mo!’ Sabi ko, ‘huh? Ba’t nakasama ang tatay ko?’” natatawang sagot ni Eric.

Huwag nang bibitiw sa huling dalawang linggo ng My Deart Heart sa Primetime Bida.