Richard sa KathNiel: Susuportahan ko sila, kasi it’s time to give back!

BINIGYAN ng solo presscon ng ABS-CBN si Richard Gutierrez kahapon para sa fantasy-action-drama serye na La Luna Sangre kaya naman ramdam na ramdam ng aktor ang pagpapahalaga sa kanya ng Kapamilya Network.

Bago ang nasabing presscon ay pumirma muna ng kontrata si Richard kasama ang kanyang mommy at talent anager na si Annabelle Rama na sinaksihan din ng mga bossing ng ABS-CBN sa pangunguna ni Malou Santos ng Star Cinema at Star Creatives.

Gagawa ng pelikula sa Star Cinema ang aktor kasama sina Angel Locsin at Angelica Panganiban na may titulong “Wife Husband Wife” na makakasabay sa taping ng La Luna Sangre.

Paano naganap ang negosasyon sa pagitan niya at ng ABS? “As we all know naman, I’ve been away from the limelight for a while now and I really chose that path and I needed that to grow as a person, as a man, to spend time with my kid and family.

“I needed that time to be away, it really helped me a lot. Now I’m back, now I’m ready, I’m energized and focused, I know myself better now, so perfect timing ‘yung nangyari.

“I was on a vacation with my family when I heard the news, so the moment I got back from that vacation, I had to hit the gym right away. The timing was perfect and everything went into place perfectly and I believe that it’s a blessing, I believe that God won’t give me this blessing if he knew that I wasn’t ready. That time away from the limelight helped my character and helped who I am today,” kuwento ng aktor.

Nu’ng ialok daw kay Richard ang La Luna Sangre, “Very vague kasi ‘yung naging usapan but when I read the script, the storyline and the character, description, I knew right away that this project is perfect, to portray a vampire has always been a dream of mine as an actor and doing something like this as my first project in ABS-CBN.

“And after that, nanganak ‘yung offer, nagkaroon ng pelikula with Angel (Locsin), so another blessing, so I had to push the treadmill button harder, lift heavier and prepare better,” paliwanag pa ni Richard.

At dahil hindi naman si Richard and title role sa La Luna Sangre, natanong din siya kung okay lang ba na support na lang siya sa loveteam nina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo.

“Now that I grow as a man, I don’t really look at it that way. I look at it in a way that I have a good project, it’s a good role for me, and I’m working together with the best team and wer’e going to offer the audience something great and something new.

“For the young love team (KathNiel), I will support them kasi pinagdaanan ko rin ‘yun. I had people supporting my back before so it’s my time to give back,” paliwanag ni Richard.

Sa tanong kung malaki ang papel ni Richard sa serye bilang si Sandrino, ang hari ng mga bampira, ay wala raw ideya ang aktor.

“I guarantee you the first week that I shot so far, napakahusay po ng team na nakatrabaho ko, sina direk Cathy Garcia and her team, pati ‘yung stunt choreographer namin, si direk Ace from Singapore, talagang napakahusay,” tugon ng aktor.

Dahil magiging abala na si Richard sa dalawang project niya sa ABS-CBN ay hindi raw muna nila iniisip ni Sarah Lahbati na sundan si Zion maski gustung-gusto ng ina ng bagets na mabuntis uli.

“Ah, maybe we have to delay that a little bit,” nakangiting sabi ng aktor. Dugtong pa niya, “Our main priority right now is this opportunity that was given to me. An offer like this and an opportunity like this, hindi naman siya dumarating lagi, so I’m not gonna take it for granted, I’m gonna embrace it and enjoy and work hard for it.”

Bagama’t hindi naman makakatapat ng La Luna Sangre ang Mulawin vs Ravena ng GMA ay hiningan ng reaksyon ang aktor kung sakaling magkatapat ang dalawang serye. Alam naman ng lahat na si Richard ang bumida sa original Mulawin.

“I knew this question would somewhat come along. I’m thankful for GMA what has done for me throughout the years that I worked with them, they shaped who I am, but as an individual, as an actor where I am today. I’m thankful but I’m also looking ahead.

“You know, in the entertainment industry especially here in the Philippines, you just had to give your best. I’m in the position now where I can give my best to them, entertain audience sa rami ng problema ng Pilipinas you know, they can escape 30 minutes to an hour, so that’s my goal, that’s my purpose kung anuman ang pagtanggap, kung sinuman ang competitors, I would just gonna give my best in this project,” ang mahabang sagot ni Richard.