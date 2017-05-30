It’s official: Liza Soberano lilipad bilang Darna Mga artista, netizens at fans nagreact By Djan Magbanua Bandera

Sa wakas natapos at natuldukan na rin ang mga ispekulasyon kung sino ba ang gaganap na iconic superhero na Darna as Star Cinema reveals na Liza Soberano who would play the coveted role. It's official! Liza Soberano will play the iconic role Darna! #DarnaReveal #LizaSoberanoIsDarna A post shared by STAR Cinema (@starcinema) on May 30, 2017 at 4:23am PDT Present naman para sa #DarnaReChief sina Operating Officer Malou Santos, Creative Head Olivia Lamasan, Production Head Marizel Samson-Martinez, Star Magic Chairman Emeritus Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan, and Liza’s manager Ogie Diaz. Ayon sa report ng TV Patrol, tuwang tuwa ang pamilya ng creator ni Darna na si Mars Ravelo sa muling paglipad ni Darna. It's OFFICIAL Liza Soberano is DARNA! A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on May 30, 2017 at 4:27am PDT Natuwa naman ang mga fans ni Liza at sinabing aabangan nila ito. Samantala, parehong pumasok sa top trending topics ang mga salitang Darna at Liza Soberano sa Twitter. Recently, pinuri din ng mga fans si Liza dahil siya ang gaganap bilang si Pia Wurtzbach sa magaganap na MMK episode nito. Nag Miss Universe na, nag Darna pa! 🙌🏻💕

Congratulations @lizasoberano ! You deserve it. We're so proud of you #LIZAisTheNewDARNA # pic.twitter.com/pkuzBShxez — camz (@soberaesthetic) May 30, 2017 Nakibalita din ang ilang stars at nagpahayag ng kanilang excitement sa muling paglipad ni Darna sa big screen. Wow! Si Liza ang Darna! #exciting — Yeng Constantino (@YengPLUGGEDin) May 30, 2017 Excited for Liza as Darna! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) May 30, 2017 Si Erik Matti ang magiging director ng Darna movie.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.