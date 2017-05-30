Mocha nag-post ng ‘fake photo’…supalpal kay DJ Mo; tinawag na kutong journalist

MO Twister lambasted Mocha Uson to the hilt dahil nag-post ng photo ang huli na mali naman.

To probably show compassion sa ating soldiers for fighting terrorists sa Marawi City, Mocha posted a photo of soldiers whom she probably believed were our soldiers.

Kaya lang, naputukan siya dahil sundalo pala ng Honduras ang kanyang nai-post. Mo posted his scathing reaction to Mocha’s SHENANIGANS.

“So this is Mocha Uson in a nutshell. She posted this photo yesterday saying let’s pray for our army. One issue lang. The photo isn’t our army. You see that little blue flag on each of the soldier’s chest? That’s the flag of Honduras. These are their soldiers from 2015.

“Mocha, the Assistant Secretary of the Presidential Communications Operation Office does this REGULARLY. Her and her followers will likely defend this by saying, ‘okay, she used a picture to convey the message of prayer to don’t find negative in that.’

“The problem is you’re insulting these soldiers, our soldiers, and everyone’s intelligence with your fake shit. Mocha, you are a journalism kuto.

“You are also an insult to every hardworking student or aspiring journalist. You took away a job from someone more deserving dahil yung ilong mo puno ng bahid ng tae ni #DU30 @mochauson.”

That was his reaction to Mocha’s post.

Bakit kaya hindi magpasa ng batas na magpaparusa sa mga nagkakamaling official ng gobyerno? Kung ganito palagi ang scenario, aba, wala yatang magandang idudulot ito sa mamamayan ng bansa. Imagine, sa photo pa lang nagkakamali ka na, what more sa iba pang aspeto ng iyong trabaho.

Mocha, please be careful with what you post lalo pa’t government official ka na. Be more DISCERNING. In short, ‘wag kang mag-spread ng katangahan.

“She’s an insult to every Filipino. Except perhaps yung mga ka-DDS niya,” said one fan of Mo.

“This time I admire the brutally frank DJ Mo…damn Mocha stop spreading fake news and improve your credibility,” wailed one guy.