Sylvia: Sa lahat ng nagalit at nagmura kay Arjo, salamat po!

INAMIN ni Sylvia Sanchez na nalungkot siya nu’ng mamatay ang karakter ng anak niyang si Arjo Atayde bilang si Joaquin Tuazon sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano dahil nga hindi na niya mapapanood gabi-gabi ang anak. Pero sa kabilang banda ay sobrang saya ng aktres dahil sa napakaraming bumabati sa kanya dahil sa husay ni Arjo sa aksyon serye ni Coco Martin. Nag-post pa ang proud mom ni Arjo sa Facebook ng, “Maraming nagalit at namuhi sayo, andyan pang gusto kang patayin ng iba at minumura ka, ibig sabihin nyan, napanindigan mot nagampanan mong mabuti si JOAQUIN at sa inyong lahat na mga sumumpa kay Joaquin, maraming salamat po at sa mga sumuporta’t nagmahal kay Arjo maraming salamat din po sa inyong lahat at bilang ina nakakataba ng puso na itext ako ng anak kong si Arjo nito, para panoorin ang mga huling eksena nya.” At pinost din ng aktres ang text message sa kanya ng anak sa huling gabi nito sa FPJAP, “This finale is for you ‘ma. Sa lahat ng turo at tiyaga mo sa akin this one’s for you. So watch. Love you ma super thank you. Trust me dahil to sa tiyaga mo sa akin.” Pinasalamatan din ni Ibyang ang Dreamscape Entertainment Head na si Deo Endrinal, ang buong produksyon ng Ang Probinsyano, si Coco Martin pati na ang ABS-CBN.

