Heart sinabotahe ng hater, ipinahiya sa ‘photo blooper’

NA-BASH si Heart Evangelista nang lumabas ang photo niya na naka-costume bilang Alwina.

Meron kasing cellphone na biglang sumulpot sa bandang dibdib ng aktres at kitang-kita iyon sa picture na lumabas sa social media.

“Hmmmmm, calling Mulawin’s wardrobe department. You might want to check what else is Heart hiding in her costume before you roll the ca-meras. Barrio Fiesta’s Bagoong? Chocolates? Dolce & Gabbana shirt?

“Cartier? Hermes? Nude Pumps? Wine? We don’t want those showing up on TV too. But then again, maybe this will encourage vie-wers to watch then raise the ratings. It’s actually getting good reviews but the pilot rating didn’t carry the success of Encantadia. I would wonder why but you and I already know the reason, she tucked a cellphone in her costume,” said one blogger na kilalang basher ni Heart.

We felt na sinabotahe lang si Heart. Siguro matindi ang galit sa kanya ng naglabas ng picture kaya ipinahiya siya.

Kung sino man ang gumawa noon sa aktres ay makarma sana siya.