Luis inupakan na naman ng netizens, tinawag na cheap at hambog

WHO? Luis Manzano!
Did what? Pagpatol sa basher, what else.
Talagang patol kung patol si Luis sa isang guy who commented on why he used a kid’s photo to drive home a point. Ang haba ng litanya niya sa social media.
Ayun, na-bash tuloy si Luis sa isang popular website.
“You don’t want to get bashed? Turn off your comments. You are a celebrity. It’s part of your job. If you cannot take it. Don’t do social media. Or turn off your comments.
“Nageenjoy ka ding sumagot sa bashers mo eh. Because you have so much time and you have gone ultimately cheap.”
“Nakakainggit si Luis… andami nyang oras. Magpost sa Instagram, magbasa ng comments, pumatol sa bashers at magresearch sa katauhan ng mga bashers. We envy your life Luis. You have so much time.”
“I wonder if bakit hindi sya nakamana ng ugali ni Vilma Santos…sobrang yabang talaga ni Luis.”
