19 sibilyan pinatay ng Maute sa Marawi-Army AFP

SINABI ng militar na 19 na sibilyan ang pinatay ng mga miyembro ng Maute group matapos namang pasukin ang Marawi City. Aabot na sa 85 katao ang namamatay matapos ang paglusob sa Marawi ng Maute group na nauna nang nagpahayag ng katapatan sa Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group. Sinabi ng mga otoridad na kabilang sa mga pinatay na sibilyan ay tatlong babae at isang bata, na natagpuan malapit sa isang unibersidad. “These are civilians, women. These terrorists are anti-people. We found their bodies while conducting rescue operations (on Saturday),” sabi ni regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jo-ar Herrera. Natagpuan ng isang photographer ng AFP ang walong iba pang kalsada sa Marawi kahapon, na kinilala ng mga residente bilang mga empleyado ng isang rice mill at medical college. Sinabi naman ng isang babae na empleyado niya ang mga biktima sa kanyang bakery. Idinagdag ni Herrera na hindi pa iniimbestigahan ng militar ang sinasabing mga pagpatay. Nauna nang tinangay ng Maute group ang isang pari at 14 na iba pang bihag mula sa isang simbahan, nanunog ng mga gusali. Tatlong sundalo, dalawang pulis at 51 militante ang napapatay sa labanan. Sa kabuuan, aabot na sa 85 ang namamatay sa bakbakan sa Marawi City.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.