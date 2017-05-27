Young actress na-bad trip kaya tinotoo ang sampal sa ka-loveteam na male star By Ambet Nabus Bandera

HMMMM, how true kaya ang tsika na diumano’y feel na feel tumambay ng isang bagets at magandang aktres sa “holding area” nang kanyang ka-loveteam kapag wala raw itong eksena sa soap na ginagawa nila? Balitang merong special something ang magka-loveteam bago pa man sila nagkaroon ng serye. Aminado rin ang mga ito na “exclusively dating” sila kahit pa nga sa mga previous projects nila ay sinubukan silang itambal sa iba. Sa ganda raw kasi ng feedback sa soap nila ngayon, mas dumami ang following nila, lalo na ni young actor na mas tinitilian ngayon ng mga babae. Ang sey ng aming source, kunwa-kunwarian daw itong si young actress na tumatambay sa “tent” ni young actor pero gusto lang daw nitong hulihin ang mga laman ng phone ni young actor o mga “unknown faces” na dumadayo sa ka-loveteam. In fact, sa isang eksena raw ng dalawa na kunwaring nagtatalo at nag-aaway, naging makatotohanan daw ang sagutan nila at kahit wala sa script, sinampal ni young actress si young actor. Ouch na ouch, no! Ha-hahaha!

