Local celebs nagdasal para sa ‘Marawi Siege’

HUMILING ng taimtim na dasal at pagkakaisa ang mga local celebrity matapos ang naganap na sagupaan sa pagitan ng mga sundalo at teroristang grupo na Maute sa Marawi City.
Dahil dito, nagdeklara ng Martial Law si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa buong Mindanao (60 days).
Narito ang ilang mensahe ng mga artistang nagpahayag ng kalungkutan sa kaguluhang nagaganap sa Marawi.
Tweet ni Anne Curtis, “Praying for Peace in Marawi…please be safe ating mga kababayan!”
“Also, let’s pray for our brothers and sisters in Marawi,” sabi naman ni Julie Anne San Jose.
Post naman ni Bianca Gonzales, “Praying for you as you face another day, Marawi. Stay safe, Mindanao!”
“Praying. What is happening to the world!” tweet naman ni Gabbi Garcia.
Mensahe naman ni BB Gandanghari, “The terrorist has now entered the territory of Basilan! Help each and everyone. Keep praying!”
Sabi naman ni Jake Ejercito, “How some people are politicising the events in #Marawi right now is beyond distasteful. Ditch your yellows/reds. Stand united against hate.”
