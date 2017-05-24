Tag-ulan na-Pagasa

Idineklara na ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ang simula ng tag-ulan.

Kahapon, sinabi ni PAGASA na nagsimula na ang southwest monsoon o Habagat at asahan na ang madalas na pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng bansa.

“Southwesterly windflow has been dominant over the West Philippine Sea for several days now,” saad ng PAGASA. “Likewise, the prevailing weather condition in most parts of Luzon and Visayas particularly the western section is now warm and humid as characterized by occasional to frequent occurrences of afternoon-evening or early morning rainshowers and thunderstorms. These developments signify the approaching onset of rainy season under Type 1 climate covering the western parts of Luzon and Visayas.”

Sinabi ng PAGASA na makararanas ng katamtamang pag-ulan ang bansa sa nalalabing bahagi ng Mayo.

Ang mga pag-ulan ay masusundan umano ng panandaliang tagtuyo o monsoon break.

“Occasional to frequent rains and thunderstorms in most parts of Luzon and Visayas will be experienced in the coming months due to southwest monsoon activity.”

Kapag Habagat kalimitan na maraming bagyo ang dumaraan sa kalupaan ng bansa.