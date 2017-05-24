Tag-ulan na-Pagasa

5:22 pm | Wednesday, May 24th, 2017
Idineklara na ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ang simula ng tag-ulan.
Kahapon, sinabi ni PAGASA na nagsimula na ang southwest monsoon o Habagat at asahan na ang madalas na pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng bansa.
“Southwesterly windflow has been dominant over the West Philippine Sea for several days now,” saad ng PAGASA. “Likewise, the prevailing weather condition in most parts of Luzon and Visayas particularly the western section is now warm and humid as characterized by occasional to frequent occurrences of afternoon-evening or early morning rainshowers and thunderstorms. These developments signify the approaching onset of rainy season under Type 1 climate covering the western parts of Luzon and Visayas.”
Sinabi ng PAGASA na makararanas ng katamtamang pag-ulan ang bansa sa nalalabing bahagi ng Mayo.
Ang mga pag-ulan ay masusundan umano ng panandaliang tagtuyo o monsoon break.
“Occasional to frequent rains and thunderstorms in most parts of Luzon and Visayas will be experienced in the coming months due to southwest monsoon activity.”
Kapag Habagat kalimitan na maraming bagyo ang dumaraan sa kalupaan ng bansa.
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94