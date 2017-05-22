Coleen hinaras, sinaktan ng dating pulis: He attacked me and scratched my face!!!

TRAUMATIC para kay Coleen Garcia ang experience niya with an ex-policeman na muntik nang makabanggaan ng kanyang driver.

“I just had a very stressful encounter with a lunatic here in BGC,” say ng star ng Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin in a Twitter post.

Bumaba raw ang guy at tumalak ng, “PULIS AKO!!!”

“So I tried to intervene. I opened the van’s door and asked the man what his problem was and he literally attacked me and SCRATCHED MY FACE.”

“Good thing I was able to shut the door right away, but he still kept threatening us”, the man said “Gusto mo ng away? Ha?! Gusto mo ng gulo?!”

“So he brought out his backpack and he was grabbing something from inside. Naturally, we were all on the edge of our seats. He brought out a huge…. light? Ewan. Some kind of flashlight. And he was flashing it at my driver from the outside of our car, again like a complete lunatic.”

“The sad part is, the police were present towards the end of it and they knew what happened. They did nothing, except ask if I wanted to continue ironing things out in the station. Guys, seryoso, sawa na ako sa police station. Please lang. So I opted to drop it instead, but not after taking photos of his plate number and his ID.”

Sa huli, ni-remind ni Coleen ang kanyang followers, “Watch out for this man. He is literally insane, and apparently he’s an ex-cop, which (in the Philippines), pretty much means he can get away with anything he wants. I mean it’s not like anyone’s gonna stop him anyway. I would know.”