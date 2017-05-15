Batang Gilas dinurog ang Singapore, 108-42

BINUKSAN ng Batang Gilas Pilipinas ang kanilang kampanya sa 2017 SEABA Under-16 Championship sa pamamagitan ng malupit na 108-42 pagwawagi kontra Singapore Linggo sa Smart Araneta Coliseum. Pinamunuan ni Kai Sotto ang Batang Gilas sa itinalang 17 puntos, limang rebounds at tatlong blocks habang si Rence Padrigao ay nag-ambag ng 14 puntos, tatlong rebounds, anim na assists at apat na steals. Nagdagdag naman si Terrence Fortea ng 14 puntos, walong rebounds at apat na assists sa dominanteng panalo ng Pilipinas. Rumatsada agad ang Batang Gilas sa 9-0 kalamangan at tinambakan pa ng husto ang mga Singaporeans sa laro kung saan pinalobo nito ang bentahe sa 66 puntos para sa dominanteng panalo sa junior’s level. Makakasagupa naman ngayon ng Batang Gilas Pilipinas ang Indonesia.

