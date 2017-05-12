‘May daga’ emote nina Marian at Baby Zia bentang-benta sa Spain; pampa-good vibes By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAKARATING na ang pamilya ni Dingdong Dantes sa Madrid, Spain, ang birthplace ng asawa niyang si Marian Rivera. This time, kasama na nila ang anak nilang si Zia. Hanggang sa Madrid, bentang-benta ang “may daga” pose ng mag-inang Yan Yan at Zia na naghahatid ng good vibes sa kanyang mga followers sa social media! Pero ang biggest winner sa mga eksena ay ang pagkikita ni Zia at Lolo Javier niya, ama ni Marian. Kinarga agad ni Lolo Javier ang apo at wala mang inilabas na video ang meet up ng maglolo, lumabas naman ‘yon sa IG ng ilang followers nina Dong at Marian. Samantala, inaabangan na rin ng mga DongYan fans ang bagong serye ni Marian na The Good Teacher na siguradong tututukan ng mga Pinoy dahil sa tema at kalidad nito.

