Photo scandal nina Kiko at Risa pineke para galitin si Mega By Alex Brosas Bandera

MAY kumakalat na picture na magka-holding hands sina Senators Risa Hontiveros at Kiko Pangilinan. Nakakaloka kasi fake ang photo at ito ay bunga lamang ng photoshop. Ang daming nagtanong kung true ang kumalat na picture. May mga naglabas din ng litrato na hindi naman magkaholding hands ang dalawa at ‘yun ang mga genuine pictures. May mga nag-one-plus-one at sinabing ang litratong iyon ang dahilan kung bakit biglang nagtungo sa US si Sharon Cuneta. Nakakatawa ang detractors ni Sen. Kiko. Halatang walang magawa at mapurol ang mga utak. Bakit naman makikipag-holding hands siya kay Sen. Risa? Para ano? Ang alam namin ay na-depress si Sharon dahil sa ilang kaganapan sa kanyang buhay pero hindi naman tungkol iyon sa buhay-may asawa niya. Kase-celebrate lang nila ng kanilang anniversary, ‘no! As we write this ay wala pang reaction si Sharon about the photoshopped picture but for sure, matatawa lang siya sa bagong kaganapan. Ang mga idiot talaga, maski magmukha silang tanga basta makagawa lang sila ng intriga ay okay na!!!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.