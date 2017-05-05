Comedian nanindigan sa pagtatanggol kay Daniel sa ‘Cherry Blossom’ scandal By Ambet Nabus Bandera

ITO namang singer-actor na si Thou Reyes, imbes na mas maging constructive sa pagpatol sa mga bashers ni Daniel Padilla kaugnay ng “cherry blossom scandal” nito sa Japan eh, mukhang isinara na nito ang isipan sa usaping kultura at tradisyon. Wala naman din kaming makitang mali sa pag-call ng attention ng netizens sa tinatawag ngayong King Of Hearts na mas maging sensitive sa mga bagay na hindi pamilyar lalo na kapag nasa ibang bansa. Sagot ni Thou sa mga pumuna kay DJ, “Kumalma kayo.. Hindi naman namatay ung puno.. Hindi naman tinanggal sa pagkakatanim! Dami nyo nanamang oras mangpuna. Magtrabaho na Lang kyo. Dagdag pa niya, “Besh, environmental activist ka na agad?! Oh BUKAS isulong nyo Sa Brgy nyo ang tree planting everyday! Love love love lang.” Isang netizen naman ang nagsabing, “Read up and get informed. Ok to be a friend,wag lang ignorant. Beyond fandom. This is real talk. Simpleng google.” Na sinagot naman ng comedian ng, “O nabasa ko na. Nung gusto mo gawin natin?” Medyo rude, di ba? Okay lang sanang ipagtanggol niya ang kanyang kaibigan pero sana’y mas naging mahinahon siya sa pagsagot sa mga netizen at mas naging open sa mga comments na nababasa niya sa social media. Imbes kasing matuto ng tama ang kanyang kaibigan, eh, mukhang tino-tolerate pa nito ang maling nagawa ni DJ, at paniwalain itong okey lang ang ginawa nitong pag-uga sa puno ng cherry blosson sa Japan (na isang sagradong imahe para sa mga Hapon), dahil wala namang na-damage o namatay na puno? Talking about kababawan, noh!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.