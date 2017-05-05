Daniel dedma lang sa mga panlalait ng bashers

PINAIYAK ni Daniel Padilla ang Asia’s King of Talk na si Boy Abunda bilang surprise guest sa Magandang Buhay last Wednesday.

Very close kasi si Kuya Boy kay Daniel at sa ina nitong si Karla Estrada.

Pagkatapos niyang sorpresahin si Kuya Boy ay nakatsikahan namin saglit si Daniel sa labas ng studio ng Magandang Buhay.

Mukhang fresh pa rin si Daniel kahit ilang araw na ang nakalipas since he went back mula sa pagbabakasyon sa Japan kasama ang kanyang “reyna” na si Kathryn Bernardo. At tila nakapag-recharge na ulit si Daniel.

Trabaho agad ang hinarap ni Daniel pagdating niya ng Pilipinas. Sunday morning ay nasa ASAP na siya at kinagabihan ay nag-perform na siya sa Binibining Pilipinas.

Hindi pa man humuhupa ang pamba-bash ng netizens kay Daniel sa pagkanta niya sa Bb. Pilipinas, ang dami ring negative comments ang inani nang lumabas na video niya habang niyuyugyog ang cherry blossom tree sa Japan.

Sa kabila ng mga isyu kay Daniel sa social media, very accommodating pa rin siya sa amin when we asked him some questions like kung paano niya ipinagdiwang ang birthday niya last April 26.

Dito lang sa Pinas siya nag-celebrate ng birthday. Hindi na siya nakaalis ng bansa dahil kaliwa’t kanan din ang ibinigay na birthday party sa kanya ng fans, friends and relatives. Although, naglabasan ang pictures niya with Kathryn sa Japan dated April 27.

Binati rin namin siya sa pagiging Box-Office King 2016. Ito ang pangalawang titulo na nakakabit sa tinaguriang King Of Hearts ng showbusiness.

Say niya sa amin, ayaw daw niya ng mga “title-title” na ganyan. Bagaman thankful daw siya that he is given such recognition. “Saka hindi na po bagay sa akin ‘yung Teen King. Hindi na ako teenager,” natatawang sabi ni Daniel.