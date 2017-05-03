Bagong leading man ni Jennylyn sa serye ‘inatake’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

KINAKABOG na ang baguhang si Gil Cuerva dahil malapit nang mapapanood ang serye niyang My Love From The Star sa GMA 7. Siyempre sinugalan siyang leading man ng Ultimate Star na si Jennylyn Mercado to think na baguhan pa lang siya sa pag-arte kaya natural lang na atakihin siya ng nerbyos. Although malaking tulong sa kanya ang payo ng senior stars na kasama niya, feeling niya, si Jen ang pinakamatindi niyang “kalaban” sa taping. Ayon kasi kay Gil, madalas daw siyang hindi makapag-concentrate kapag nagpapatawa na si Jennylyn. Kahit hirap magpigil, nagagawa na niyang pigilin ang sarili na humagalpak sa tawa. Umere na rin ang teaser ng MLFTS. Kung hindi ngayong buwan na ito, baka sa June na ang telecast nito. Marami nang Kapuso viewers ang nag-aabang sa Pinoy remake ng My Love From The Star na isa sa mga seryeng nag-hit sa Korea kung saan sumikat ang mga karakter nina Matteo Do at Sophie.

