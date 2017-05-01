Anak ni Boyet lalaban sa Miss International; Rachel Peters BB. Pilipinas-Universe

ANIM na bagong beauty queen ang kinoronahan sa katatapos lang na Binibining Pilipinas 2017 grand coronation night last Sunday.

Si Rachel Peters ang itinanghal na Miss Universe-Philippines habang ang anak naman nina Boyet de Leon at Sandy Andolong na si Maria Angelica de Leon ang nanalong Bb. Pilipinas-International.

Ang apat pang nag-shine sa yearly beauty pageant ay sina Chanel Olive Thomas, Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational; Elizabeth Clenci, Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International; Katarina Rodriguez, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental; at si Nelda Ibe, Bb. Pilipinas Globe. Sila ang magiging representative ng Pilipinas sa susunod na season ng mga international pageants.

Sa mga ipinamigay na special awards, nakuha ni Rachel Peters ang Best in Swimsuit, Face of Binibini at Miss Photogenic, Best in Long Gown naman si Maria Angelica de Leon at Best in National Costume at Miss Friendship naman ang kay Chanel Olive Thomas.

Nagsilbing hosts sa grand coronation night sina 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach at Xian Lim.

Ang ilan sa mga umupong celebrity judges during the coronation night ay sina Paulo Avelino, Ted Failon at Gretchen Ho.

Samantala, sa panayam kay Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Rachel Peters, sinabi nitong speechless pa rin siya sa kanyang pagkapanalo, “Honestly it hasn’t even sunken yet. To me this is such a dream come true. I have no words, but I am so happy.”

Ang nagtanong sa dalaga during the question and answer portion ay si European Union Ambassdor to the Philippines Franz Jessen. Ang tanong, “This week, the Philippines hosted the ASEAN (Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit. If you were invited to speak, what would have been your message to the leaders?”

Na sinagot naman ni Rachel ng, “I believe that one of the biggest problems that our country faces today is divisiveness – in politics, in religion and also in culture.

“And I believe that it’s something that is the same across the world. And so that is something I would want to address. I believe that when people can learn to tolerate each other’s differences and respect each other’s opinions, then we will be a stronger nation going forward.”