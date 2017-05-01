Bashers nagpiyesta nang maghiwalay sina Tommy at Miho By Ervin Santiago Bandera

KUNG may mga nalungkot, meron ding natuwa sa break-up ng former PBB housemates na sina Miho Nishida at Tommy Esguerra. Nag-sorry na si Tommy sa fans nila ni Miho sa pamamagitan ng Twitter pero wala siyang sinabing rason kung bakit sila naghiwalay. “This was not an easy decision. It’s just that over the relationship we realized we’re just different people. And it wasn’t working out. I hope we both find our own happiness and find what it is we want in life,” tweet ni Tommy. Sumikat ang tambalang TommyHo noong nasa loob pa sila ng Bahay Ni Kuya at mahigit isang taon ding tumagal ang kanilang relasyon. Nananatiling tahimik si Miho tungkol sa isyu. Sey naman ng ilang netizens, tama lang na mag-break ang dalawa dahil hindi naman daw sila bagay.

