‘Ngiti’ ni Ronnie Liang nagpasaya sa maraming Pinoy

Ang kantang Ngiti ang naging dahilan para mas lalong makilala ang isa sa mga sikat na produkto ng mga talent search na si Ronnie Liang.

Sampung taon na ang nakakalipas pero hanggang ngayon ay matunog pa rin ang kantang Ngiti ever since it was debuted in 2007 . At dahil dito, isa na si Ronnie na OPM artist na malapit sa puso ng mga Pinoy.

Ginamit ang Ngiti sa iba’t ibang mga soap opera, tulad ng Hiram Na Mukha na pinagbidahan nila Heart Evangelista at Geoff Eigennman at ginawa ring sound track sa mga films tulad ng A Very Special Love nila Sarah Geronimo at John Lloyd Cruz pati na ang You To Me Are Everything nila Dingdong Dantes at Marian Rivera.

Mas sumikat ito recently nang isama sa mga dina-dubsmash at pinapatugtog sa Kalyeserye ng Eat Bulaga, sa height ng kasikatan ng phenomenal love team nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza.

Binigyang pugay naman ni Ronnie ang composer nitong si Vince Katindoy na nagpabago ng buhay ni Ronnie dahil sa kantang kinompose nito.

Inalaala pa ni Ronnie ang isang nakakatawang nangyari sa kanya while singing Ngiti sa isang bar sa Japan. Aniya, isang Hapon ang humagip ng mic nya noon habang kinakanta ang Ngit.

“ Kinuha niya yung mike, siya yung kumanta nung second verse, yung accent maayos, pati chorus kinanta niya” natatawang kwento nya.