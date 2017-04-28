Hiwalayang Alden-Maine inalmahan ng Aldub

ILANG linggo na lang, two years na ang AlDub loveteam nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza. Kahapon, Huwebes, ang kanilang 93rd weeksary.

Sa hashtag na #ALDUB93Weeksary, ibinuhos ng AlDub Nation ang kanilang pagbati sa mga idolo. Eh, sa Destined To Be Yours last Wednesday, nagpista ang fans sa halikan nina Alden at Meng.

Hindi inakala ng ilan na aabot sa 93rd week ang loveteam ng idolo. Hindi pa rin nawawala ang hiling nilang huwag paghiwalayin ang dalawa. “Better together! Together Forever!” komento ng isang fan.

“Separating ALDUB? That’s the most ABSURD and IDIOTIC idea that they’ve ever made,” tweet ng isa pa.

Maging ang tweet ni direk Joey Reyes tungkol sa isang showbiz chikahan ay pinatulan din nila. Siyempre, ang growth nina Alden at Maine bilang artista ang concern niya dahil mahal din niya ang dalawa.

“What is important is to support & respect Faulkerson & Nicomaine individually & together. All who care for them only want is the best,” tweet ni direk Joey.

Anyway, nagpaalala rin ang isang fan na ang nakatakdang fun run sana this week ay ni-reschedule dahil sa ASEAN Summit na nagaganap ngayon sa CCP Complex. Sa halip ay gaganapin na ito sa July 3 para sumakto sa second anniversary ng AlDub.