Babala kay Angel: Mag-ingat kay Neil Arce, baka matulad lang kina Bela at Maxene By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

PANSIN ng ibang showbiz kibitzers mas pinag-uusapan pa ang relasyon ni Neil Arce kay Angel Locsin kaysa sa latest movie na ipinrodyus nito kung saan bida ang ex-girlfriend niyang si Bela Padilla. Say pa nila sa amin, mas exciting daw pag-usapan ang lovelife ni Angel dahil sa tagal na panahon na walang boyfriend ang aktres. Imagine, ang last boyfriend pa niya ay si Luis Manzano na mukhang stable na ang relasyon sa girlfriend niya for more than a year na si Jessy Mendiola. Habang si Angel ay kung anu-ano na ang ikinakabit na dahilan kung bakit hiniwalayan ni Luis at isa doon ay ang tsika na tibo raw kasi ang aktres. Actually, hindi mamatay-matay ang isyu na tibo raw si Angel. Kahit may boyfriend na siya, hindi ‘yun nabubura. Maski pa ang pagpo-post ng pictures ni Angel kasama si Neil sa Hongkong, tila wa epek, huh!

Ang naapektuhan ayon sa ibang showbiz insiders, e, ang promo ng movie ni Bela. Mas gusto raw kasing pagtsismisan ang Angel-Neil romance kesa sa pelikula. Kung bakit naman daw kasi inilibas pa ang pictures nina Angel at Neil sa Hongkong during the promo ng movie ni Bela. Ano raw ba ‘to, para pagselosin si Bela. Kaya lang, duda nila baka it will make more harm than good sa pelikula. Hope not. Anyway, turn-off daw ang ibang fans ni Angel na after Luis ay si Neil ang kasunod na naging boyfriend niya, if the rumors are true. Worried lang daw sila sa kanilang idolo na baka matulad din ang aktres kina Bella at Maxene Magalona na parehong hiniwalayan ni Neil. Hindi namin kilala personally ang producer kaya hindi kami aware kung may image siya na parang “nangongolekta” lang ng girlfriend sa showbiz. At saka, nakasalalay naman sa desisyon ni Angel ‘yun if she’s really in love with Neil. Pareho naman silang nasa tamang edad na to decide sa choices nila in life and face the consequences ng kahihinatnan nito.

