Sigaw ng bashers: Jessy Mendiola gaya-gaya..trying hard, copycat!!!

JESSY Mendiola is being ridiculed for posting the same caption sa Instagram photo niya.

Fans of Angel Locsin were aghast to find out that Jessy’s recent IG photo had the same caption as that of Angel’s. Parehong “about last night” ang caption nila.

Not surprisingly, nalait nang todo si Jessy for that at tinawag pang trying hard, copycat.

“Over tlaga no what a coincidence tlaga as in nag post si Angel den nag post din si Messy. So wats da meaning of dis db hanep un ha. Mema pagusapan lng nakakaloka!! Gaya gaya tlaga sya oh ano ba un wala kaseng ingay kaya gaya gaya nlng lol!!”

“Jessy is trying so hard to beat Angel but ends up still a loser. Get a life girl, lumalabas na sobra kang insecure kay Angel.”

“Tumpak! She cannot accept the fact na she is just a mere starlet who hasn’t proven anything in her life.”

“Kung hindi picture of the same theme, ngaun nman caption. okay we believe u mendiola, mukang di mo nga ginagaya c Angel.”

“Imbis na magfocus ka kay angel, sana career mo intindihin mo kasi palubog ka na d ka naman umangat.”

“What else is new? The starlet wants to ride on again. Palibhasa, trending topic sa twitter ang #QueenAngelLocsinBirthday and

Angel Locsin. 400k views pa ang bawat videos ng bday nya. Daming articles. Binalita pa sa TV ang bday at daming big celebs na nag attend.”

But there’s one who defiantly denounced Angel’s fan panlalait and said, “Hindi maka move on ang fans ni Angel. tigilan nyo na si Jessy porket may post lang na same caption gayagaya na. inis kayo kay Jessy pero stalker mode naman kayo sa IG nya.”