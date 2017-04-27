Jed inintriga nang pumunta sa ‘Moving Up’ ni Darren Espanto By Ambet Nabus Bandera

ANO nga ba namang masama kung pinuntahan ni Jed Madela ang Moving Up Ceremony ni Darren Espanto at nakipamilya rin ang magaling na singer sa mga kaibigan at totoong pamilya ng young artist? Magkaibigan naman sila at aminado naman si Jed na nagpapatulong sa kanya ang bagets sa mga sistema sa pagkanta at concert events, kaya’t hindi naman siguro pagtatakhan kung pati sa mga non-showbiz activities ni Darren ay makita siya? Mabuti na lamang at hindi dinededma ni Jed ang mga ganu’ng pahaging ng mga bashers nila dahil kung hahayaan nga naman nila ito ay baka manganak pa nang manganak ang mga malilisyosong isyu. Ang dami kasing marurumi ang utak at mga pakialamero sa mundong ito, e! Ha-hahahaha!

