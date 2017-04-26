Marian balik-Encantadia, itim na ang costume Bandera

TUWANG-TUWA ang mga loyal DongYan fans nang magbalik na sa Encantadia ang Kapuso Primetime Queen na si Marian Rivera. Nang ipakita ang teaser ng pagbabalik ni Marian sa Encantadia ay iba na ang suot nitong costume. Sa pagsisimula ng nasabing fantasy serye ng GMA 7, ginampanan ng misis ni Dingdong Dantes ang karakter ni Ynang Reyna Mine-a ngunit sa pagbabalik nito ay iba na nga ang kanyang karakter. Sa teaser, ipinakitang may kasama ng grupo ng mga Etherian at Hathor warriors. Itim na rin ang costume ni Marian na nagpapahiwatig nang paghihiganti. Hindi na rin Ynang Reyna, Mine-a ag kanyang pangalan kundi Hara Mine-a na, ang bagong tawag sa reyna ng isa sa mga kaharian sa Encantadia. Ayon sa ilang social media followers ng programa, maaaring si Hara Mine-a na ang maging reyna ng mga Ether at mga Hathor matapos mapatay si Hara Avria (Eula Valdes). Ang paniwala ng mga Encantadiks, posibleng si Hara Mine-a ang susunod na makakalaban ng kanyang mga anak na sina Sang’gre Pirena (Glaiza de Castro), Alena (Gabbi Garcia), at Hara Danaya (Sanya Lopez).

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.