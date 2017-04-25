Sarah Lahbati sa pagpapakasal kay Richard: Darating din tayo diyan…alangan namang ako pa ang mag-propose?



NAGULAT kami sa kuwento ni Sarah Lahbati na katulong at drayber ang tingin ng mga taga-Europa sa mga Pinoy na naninirahan at nagtatrabaho sa nasabing bansa.

Sa ginanap na book launching ni Sarah na may titulong “True Beauty: How To Glam Your Life Inside And Out” ay inamin ng aktres na ang laki ng diskriminasyon sa Europe kapag taga-Asian countries ka.

“There’s still this discrimination in Europe especially like your Asian, iba ang trato sa ‘yo, if you’re Filipino, they think lahat ng Filipino is maid. They think lahat ng Filipinos, driver. So ganu’n ang tingin sa ating lahat.

“So sumasakit ang ulo ko, minsan gusto kong makipag-away, but (nagpipigil ako). It happened. It’s still happened wherever I traveled and it has to stop and we need to fight back not in a rude way. We just need to fight back because may pride tayo,” kuwento ng girlfriend at ina ng anak ni Richard Gutierrez.

Tungkol sa mga kababaihan lalo na sa single moms at sa mga nakaranas ng pambu-bully ang isa sa topic ni Sarah sa “True Beauty” book niya kaya napag-usapan ang tungkol sa racial discrimination.

Tinanong si Sarah kung nakaranas na siya ng diskriminasyon o na-violate na ba ang karapatan niya bilang tao.

“A little, madali naman akong makipagkaibigan, like I’m quite friendly,” pag-amin ng aktres.

Marami pang tinatalakay ang “True Beauty” tulad ng passion ni Sarah bilang artista at performer, ang mga aral na natutunan niya sa mga hamon ng buhay, at ang kanyang mga inspirasyon. Masasagot nito kung bakit nga ba larawan ng kaligayahan ngayon si Sarah Lahbati.

Natanong din ang aktres kung sino ang naging inspirasyon niya para mabuo ang kanyang libro, “Ever since social media happened, I guess. What social media, I became more open. Nagkaroon ako ng mga conversation with people that I don’t know.

“People asked me so many questions and I’ve decided to you write everything in one book, everything to the fans,” pahayag ni Sarah.

Naibahagi rin ni Sarah ang bakasyon nilang mag-anak kasama ang partner niyang si Richard Gutierrez, sa Switzerland kung saan ipinanganak si Zion dahil ngayon lang daw nagkaroon ng reaksyon ang bata kumpara noong bata pa ito.

“May reaksyon na siya, before he was just a baby, so it was nice to have my parents there and Richard’s parents together for the first time out of the country, it such a nice feeling that they’re all good,” pag-alala ni Sarah.

Ikinuwento rin ng aktres na tinuruan niyang mag-ski si Zion kasama ang dad niya.

Samantala, gusto na palang sundan ni Sarah si Zion, “Kung ako ang masusunod, I want to have a baby soon, but of course, I have priorities, Richard, Zion, my job, kung pagsasabayin ko lahat, mababaliw ako, so I need to take one step at a time,” pagtatapat ni Sarah.

Sa tanong kung may plano pang magpakasal sina Sarah at Richard, “Darating din tayo diyan. We want that for Zion, for us, will get there. We already talked about it.” Sabay hirit niya ng, “Alangan namang ako ang mag-propose.”

Anyway, mabibili na ang “True Beauty: How To Glam Your Life Inside And Out” sa lahat ng National Book Store at Power books branches nationwide, mula sa VRJ Books.