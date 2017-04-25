Paolo Ballesteros sustentado ang anak at ex-gf kahit may dyowa na By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

GAANO katotoo ang nasagap naming balita na sustentado ni Paolo Ballesteros ang mag-ina niyang sina Ma. Katrina Nevada at Keira dahil nawalan daw ng trabaho ang dating karelasyon sa JP Morgan Chase sa Chicago, Illinois. Bagama’t hiwalay na sina Paolo at ina ng kanyang anak na si Keira ay sinasagot daw ng TV host-actor ang lahat ng gastusin ang mag-ina dahil nga wala ng regular income si Ma. Katrina. Kuwento sa amin ng aming kaibigan na malapit din kay Ma. Katrina, super bait daw talaga ni Paolo at puring-puri raw ng kanyang ex-girlfriend dahil hindi sila nito pinababayaan kahit na nga matagal na silang nagkahiwalay. Tinanong namin kung wala na bang chance magkabalikan sina Paolo at Katrina alang-alang sa kanilang anak, tugon ng aming source, “Wala na, may boyfriend na Puti si Katrina, saka si Paolo, di ba nag-post na may boyfriend na siya?” sagot sa amin. Hala, wala pa namang kumpirmasyon mula kay Paolo kung sino ‘yung choreographer/dancer na kapareho niya ng singsing kaya hindi pa sure kung boyfriend nga niya ‘yung guy. At ang mabilis na sagot ng aming kausap, “Alam na ni Katrina kung ano ang totoo. Magkaibigan sila Baguio days pa.” Wala na kaming nasabi pa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.