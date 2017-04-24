Bomb-making notes nasabat sa nakakulong na ex-cop By John Roson Bandera

Nakumpiska ng mga awtoridad ang mga notes sa paggawa ng bomba, at ilan pang kontrabando, nang i-raid ang iba-ibang detention facility sa Metro Manila Lunes, ayon sa pulisya. Isinagawa ang mga raid bilang bahagi ng paghahandang pangseguridad para sa 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, sabi ni Dir. Oscar Albayalde, hepe ng National Capital Region Police Office. Kabilang sa mga nakumpiska sa mga raid ang isang notebook na may mga diagram, sangkap, at paraan ng paggawa ng improvised explosive device (IED), sabi ni Albayalde sa isang kalatas. Kasama sa notes ang sketch ng paggawa ng isang car bomb, na kapareho ng ginamit sa isang insidente ng pambobomba sa Cotabato ilang taon lang ang nakaraan, aniya. Nakumpiska ang notes at sketch mula kay Bahmer Baid Hamsi, isang dating pulis na nakaditine sa Special Intensive Care Area (SICA) 1 ng Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) sa Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, ani Albayalde. Huling naitalaga si Hamsi sa Zamboanga Peninsula regional police nago nag-AWOL, at pagdaka’y naaresto para sa paglabag ng Presidential Decree 1866, o illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives, ayon sa NCRPO. Nakuha ang bomb-making notes mula sa isang Abu Sayyaf sa SICA 1, ayon naman sa isang ulat sa Internet. Di pinangalanan si Hamsi sa ulat, na ang source ay isang opisyal ng NCRPO. Pawang mga high risk, high profile, at extremist inmates ang nakaditine sa SICA 1 at 2, ayon sa pulisya. Ni-raid ng mga tauhan ng NCRPO Regional Police Intelligence Operation Unit at BJMP-National Capital Region ang SICA 1 at 2, Manila City Jail, Taguig City Jail, at Quezon City Jail Annex sa Camp Bagong Diwa Lunes ng umaga, ani Albayalde. Nakumpiska rin sa mga raid ang ilang listahan ng transaksyon ng iligal na droga, mga cellphone, listahan ng mga contact, at iba-ibang drug paraphernalia, aniya. Sa kabila ng pagkakumpiska sa bomb-making notes, iginiit ni Albayalde na walang “imminent threat” sa parating na ASEAN Summit. “However, we have to be cautious because the threat is always there, it is global,” anang NCRPO chief.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.