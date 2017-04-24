Anong parusa ang ibibigay ng GMA 7 kay Suzette Doctolero matapos okrayin ang serye ng AlDUb?



IT HAD to take a Suzette Doctolero to bravely validate that yes, isang flop ang AlDub teleserye sa GMA, hence ang pamamaalam nito this May.

Kinumpirma kasi ng nasabing scriptwriter ang mga komento ng mga netizens on her social media account.

Here’s our take on this: Hindi kailangang tagaloob o insider—much less a network talent na may mataas na posisyon—ang magsabing sablay ang AlDub teleserye sa ratings as ratings—apparently being the be-all and end-all na ng dalawang higanteng istasyon sa bansa—will speak for themselves sa mga pigurang inilalabas ng NUTAM at Kantar.

Parang police blotter lang ‘yan or any public document made accessible to whoever may want to look at it with a valid purpose.

Hindi namin iko-contest ang ginawang validation ni Suzette, totoo naman kung pakainin ng alikabok ng katapat na palabas ang kina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza, ratings-wise, ay mahihiya ang pasimano ng bahay built in a polluted community.

Oo nga’t sikat ang tambalang AlDub, but fame is not synonymous with ratings supremacy which the tandem can no longer pull off ‘di tulad ng kasagsagan nila several months ago. Their popularity has plummeted even with Eat Bulaga’s seesawing ratings kapag umeere na ang kanilang kalyeserye.

GMA should have taken a cue from there, pero nabantilawan na ang loveteam na ito nang ipalabas nila ang kanilang teleserye towards the end of February.

Maraming factors seem to have come into play kung bakit ang inakala nilang papatok na teleserye is now wheeled to the ICU at naghihintay na lang ng flatline.

Tama lang talaga na tawa-ging phenomenal ang AlDub pair, the mania has subsided.

Pero ang partisipasyon ni Suzette is one of superfluity. Sana’y hinayaan na lang niya na ibang anonymous GMA talent ang nagpatunay na flop nga ito, or better yet Suzette could have posted her comments under the guise of a troll na naglipana naman ngayon sa social media.

q q q

We can only imagine the likely repercussions ahead which will put Suzette’s fate as creative head at stake.

Minsan na siyang namuro sa GMA branding Aljur Abrenica as a ham actor (na totoo naman!), thank God, Suzette and Aljur (now that the latter is in a floating status) will never possibly work together.

Pero hindi malayong sa darating na panahon ay may itokang proyekto kay Suzette starring AlDub. If so, Suzette should take it as a challenge, the biggest ever, to her scriptwriting career kung paanong makakagawa ng kuwentong hindi magiging flop sa ratings.

Or any other GMA project for that matter.

Building herself up as a creative genius na may kamada pala sa mga palabas na tatang-kilikin ng mga manonood, puwes, ang mga umeereng teleserye sa GMA ngayon na nangungulelat, puwes, let Suzette take over them. Now na!

Dahil nga-yon ang simula ng working week, for sure, over the weekend ay ikinawindang ng ETV ng GMA ang bago na namang “stunt” na ito ni Suzette. Tiyak na nasa 8th floor (tama pa ba ang aming pagkakatanda sa palapag ng mga bossing doon?) si Suzette, holed in one of the bosses’ cubicles, who’s handed a copy furnished letter demanding her explanation in written form to be submitted five days upon receipt.

Worse, isang suspension letter agad.

Destined to be hers.