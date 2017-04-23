April 23, 2017 2nd Sunday of Easter 1st Reading: Acts 2:42–47 2nd Reading: 1 P 1:3–9 Gospel: Jn 20:19–31

On the evening of that day, the first day after the Sabbath, the doors were locked where the disciples were, because of their fear of the Jews, but Jesus came and stood in their midst. He said to them, “Peace be with you”; then he showed them his hands and his side. The disciples kept looking at the Lord and were full of joy.

Again Jesus said to them, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you.” After saying this he breathed on them and said to them, “Re ceive the Holy Spirit; for those whose sins you forgive, they are forgiven; for those whose sins you retain, they are retained.”

Thomas, the Twin, one of the Twelve, was not with them when Jesus came. The other disciples told him, “We have seen the Lord.” But he replied, “Until I have seen in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.”

Eight days later, the disciples were inside again and Thomas was with them. Despite the locked doors Jesus came and stood in their midst and said, “Peace be with you.” Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here and see my hands; stretch out your hand and put it into my side. Resist no longer and be a believer.”

Thomas then said, “You are my Lord and my God.” Jesus replied, “You believe because you see me, don’t you? Happy are those who have not seen and believe.”

Today’s Gospel reports two post-resurrection appearances. In both appearances Jesus showed the disciples not only the wounds on his hands and feet but also on his side. To us, those wounds serve not just as unimpeachable proofs of God’s love but also as inexhaustible sources of divine mercy. How fitting then for the late Pope John Paul II, now a saint, to have declared this Sunday as Divine Mercy Sunday.

We can appreciate the greatness of the divine mercy if we understand the seriousness of the sin forgiven. We can determine the seriousness of sin by the extent of the restitution required. Consider how horrifying the restitution Jesus had to do for our sins. As if crucifixion was not horrendous enough, they still tortured Jesus during the trial and while he was on his way to Calvary. From what Jesus had to undergo we get an idea of how wretched humanity was. Yet Jesus went through the ordeal with love for humanity and devotion to the Will of his Father. That was how far God was willing to go to forgive us. In the mystery of the cross we uncover the extent of the merciful and forgiving love of God (“Dominum et Vivificantem,” No. 32). –(Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., D.M.

