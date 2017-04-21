Beauty game pa ring magpaseksi kahit nanay na

ABOT-langit ang pasasalamat ni Beauty Gonzalez sa ABS-CBN dahil muli siyang binigyan ng bonggang proyekto kahit na nga may anak na siya at malapit nang ikasal.

Kasali ang aktres sa bagong afternoon series na Pusong Ligaw na magsisimula na ngayong darating na Lunes, April 24. Nawala sa eksena si Beauty matapos ipanganak ang panganay nila ni Norman Crisologo na si Baby Olivia.

“Nakakatuwa kasi talagang todo ang suporta niya sa akin. Siya pa mismo ang nagsabi sakin na tanggapin ko lahat ng offers, kasi nga ‘di ba naudlot ako dati di ba? Ang sabi niya ‘ipakita mo sa kanila lahat na you’re back and you can do it’ so suporta siya to the max na kahit sa mga clothes ko. Very stylist,” chika ni Beauty.

Saludo rin daw siya sa pagiging supportive ng kanyang fiancé sa pagbabalik niya sa showbiz, at hindi rin daw ito nagreklamo kahit na may mga kailangan siyang gawing love scenes sa Pusong Ligaw.

“Hindi naman ako tumutodo sa love scenes, kasi ako mismo nangi-nginig ako. Siyempre if it’s done nicely, sige. Pero siyempre hindi ko talaga kaya, pero sabi niya sa akin ‘As long as mag-toothbrush ka pag-uwi mo at maligo ka, okay lang sa akin yun,’” kuwento ni Beauty sa nakaraang presscon ng Pusong Ligaw.

“Tsaka may limitations din naman ako bilang may anak na ako. Ayaw ko naman na mapanuod yun ng anak ko balang araw na andami kong hubaran ‘di ba?” sey pa ng aktres.

Okay pa rin ba sa kanya na mag-pose ng sexy sa mga men’s magazine? “Of course ready pa naman. Basta if it’s done nicely, go lang. Siguro may kaunting bombastic, pero wag naman todo-todo. Ha-hahaha! Baka awayin ako ng anak ko,” ani Beauty na siguradong aabangan n’yo ang karakter sa Pusong Ligaw.