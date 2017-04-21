Writer ng GMA binatikos ng AlDub Nation: Patalsikin n’yo yan!

MAY petisyon pala sa social media na patalsikin ang writer na si Suzette Something.

“GMA Network: Please dismiss Suzette Doctolero as Creative Consultant – Sign the Petition! In.is/www.change org…via@ChangePilipinas.”

‘Yan ang nabasa naming petition.

Napikon ang AlDub fan sa pag-amin ni Suzette na hindi masyadong nagre-rate ang teleserye nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza.

“But its bringing the ratings. Nung dati waley.”

‘Yan ang nakakalokang comment ni Suzette which agitated the AlDub fans.

“Ay ako pa turuan mo. Again, flop dati ok. Now nagre rate. See the difference,” tweet ni Suzette.

“Really flop??? So yung milyones na dala nila dahil sa advertisers walang value yun? @annetegmafilms is she for real?” sagot naman ng isang AlDub fan.

Biglang kambiyo ang writer, nag-iba ng tono, “Alright. Baka nga mali ang term ko. My apologies. Lets say mas tinangkilik no. consistently,” tweet niya.

Ayun, kinuyog siya ng lait ng AlDub fans.

“Baka? BAKA? Sabihin mo MALI talaga term na ginamit mo, BAKA maniwala pa ako na sincere ka dito. (why there’s no taas isang kilayemoji?).”

“I never thought a network writer is more obnoxious than all of A&M’s bashers combined.”

“We keep on defending ALDUB pero within gma din pala ang sisira tama ba @SuziDoctolero? What now @gmanetwork @DirekMike.”

“Ano na GMA nganga n lng ba, khiya ang writer nyo, sinisiraan sariling station.”

“Mgkaisa tyu wag pnoorin ang Enca pgktpos ng news out muna pg DTBY open na.”

‘Yan ang ganting comment nila against Suzette.

Nakakatawa naman itong si Suzette. Kaya pala galit na galit ang AlDub fans sa kanya ngayon.

Saan ka naman kasi nakakita na mismong Kapuso writer ang nagsasabing flop ang teleserye ng network nila? Partida pa, ha, kasi part pa siya ng show bilang creative consultant.