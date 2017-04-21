Ai Ai bilib na bilib kay Gerald: Hindi na siya alagain, wala namang arte ‘yun!

MAGKAKILALA na sina Ai Ai delas Alas at director Joey Reyes bago pa man lumaki ang pangalan ng tinagurian ngayong Comedy Queen ng showbiz.

“We’ve known each other for too lang. Rampa kami sa gitna ng Greenhills. Nagkalat na kami sa gitna ng Adriatico!

“She not an actress on the set. She’s a friend and we’re working together as friends,” pahayag ni direk Joey sa presscon ng movie ni Ai Ai na “Our Mighty Yaya” ng Regal Entertainment.

May challenge pa bang idirek ang Comedy Queen? “Meron pa! Dahil sa dami ng comedy na ginawa niya, the challenge is how to make it different,” rason ng premyadong director.

Naisip gawin ng director ang “OMY” dahil na-inspire rin siya sa kilalang yaya sa showbiz, ang Yaya Loring ni Sharon Cuneta at Yaya Binay ni Judy Ann Santos na kapwa namayapa na.

Kaya naman magsisilbing Mother’s Day presentation ng Regal Entertainment ang “Our Mighty Yaya” na showing na sa May 10 nationwide.

“Simple lang naman ang message namin dito. It’s a line in the movie na mahirap maging magulang ng sinuman dahil lahat naman naghahanap ng pagmamahal. Lalo na sa panahong ito na ang kabataan ay naghahanap ng mga role o tinitingalang mga magulang hindi lang ang magulang mismo na too busy earning a living for giving their children a comfortable life.

“The yayas take place of providing that vacuum of love that’s needed in the home and realize that these yayas are also human beings with their own stories in their own lives!” aniya pa.

Kasama rin ni Ai Ai sa movie sina Megan Young, Zoren Legaspi, Sofia Andres, Lucas Magallano at marami pang iba.

Samantala, after ng presscon ng “OMY”, natanong ang Comedy Queen kung kailan ba siya nagiging “mighty yaya” sa kanyang fiance na si Gerald Sibayan? Tugon ni Ai Ai, “Kapag naglalambing lang siya. Si Gerald kasi, simple lang ‘yan, e, tsaka hindi alagain. Chill-chill lang. Tsaka sanay ‘yan sa pagiging independent kasi athlete siya, e.”