Megan, Rodjun may hugot sa Dear Uge

MUKHANG hugot Sunday ang hatid nina Megan Young at Rodjun Cruz sa dramedy series na Dear Uge ngayong Easter Sunday. Paano ba naman kasi, mukhang humo-hopia ang karakter ni Megan na si Pauleen kay Nico (Rodjun). Matagal na kasi siyang in love dito kahit bakla ito. Ito naman kasing si Nico, masyadong sweet at mabait sa dalaga. Sa iba’t ibang pagkakataon, pakiramdam ni Pauleen, may pag-asa na maging sila ng kanyang bestfriend. Pero yun pala, wala naman talagang intention si Nico kay Pauleen! Malinawan kaya si Pauleen sa totoong estado ng relasyon nila ni Nico? Abangan ang kwentuwaan sa Dear Uge presents “Di Na ‘Ko Paasa Pang Muli” ngayong Linggo, 2:30 p.m. after Sunday PinaSaya GMA.

