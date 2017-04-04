Angelica nagluluksa sa pagpanaw ng ama: Pahinga ka na, hanggang sa muli! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NAGLULUKSA ngayon si Angelica Panganiban matapos pumanaw ang kanyang adoptive father nitong nagdaang weekend. Sa kanyang Instagram account last Sunday, nag-post ng emosyonal na mensahe ang aktres para sa taong itinuring na niyang parang tunay na tatay na siyang nagpalaki a nag-alaga sa kanya mula pa noong bata siya. “Ikaw ang pinakamatibay na taong kilala ko. Napakapalad ko na ikaw ang naging Ama ko. Hindi ko ipagpapalit ang buhay na nagkaroon ako dahil sa inyo,” ang unang IG post ni Angelica. Aniya, “Magpahinga ka na. Naguumapaw ang pagmamahal ng mga tao ngayon sa paligid mo. Mahal ka namin Papa. Hanggang sa muli.” Hindi nabanggit ng dalaga ang ikinamatay ng kanyang tatay.

