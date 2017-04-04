Andi: Mahal ko ang nanay ko, akala lang niya hindi!

SA thanksgiving presscon pa rin ng The Greatest Love ay marami ang nagsabing tila kabaligtaran sa tunay na buhay ang karakter ni Andi Eigenmann bilang si Liezel sa relasyon nila ng kanyang inang si Jaclyn Jose dahil ang alam ng lahat ay love-hate relationship sila.

Paliwanag ni Andi, “Actually, that’s the common misconception, they think that because I’m a celebrity and what’s happening in my personal life is being talked about so much in the media.

“My mom and I don’t have the love-hate relationship, we may have a lot of misunderstanding, but we love each other very much and it’s just that it was only until…hindi kasi ako affectionate tapos ‘yung mom ko, sobrang sensitive niya na person as in.

“Ako parang ito na kasi ako, eh, (sabay tawa), sorry guys, pero eto na ako, this is it. Hindi ako talaga, if anything na sinasabi ko about my daughter may mga serious na captions in the Instagram, iyon na siguro ‘yung pagiging affectionate ko.

“Kaya nagkakaroon kami ng misunderstanding and since mag-ina kami at nakatira sa iisang bahay tapos sobrang open pa namin sa isa’t isa, palagi kaming nagkakaroon ng pagtatalo. E di ba, kung honest ako, ‘yung nanay ko, mas honest pa ‘yun na hindi naman kailangang sabihin, ise-share pa (sa social media), kaya akala ng mga tao love-hate relationship pero hindi naman talaga.

“And the difference now that I live alone by myself, hindi ko pa rin naman nakakalimutan nanay ko. I will tell her na maski I’m living alone na, she’s still a big part of me and my brother na love na love ko pa rin sila,” paliwanag ni Andi.

Malditang anak ba siya tulad ni Amanda (Dimples Romana) sa TGL? “Hindi pero, pinipilit niya (Jaclyn), kasi nga may mom is very sensitive, tapos ako hindi nga ako masyadong affectionate so para sa kanya si Amanda na ako.

“Halimbawa, Mother’s Day, tapos siya nasa taping, ako galing din taping, so matutulog muna ako, 11 a.m. umiiyak na ‘yun kasi kinalimutan ko raw siyang batiin ng ‘happy Mother’s Day’. Hello! Puwedeng magising muna ako, di ba? Wait ka lang. E, ako, since hindi nga ako affectionate, gusto kong sabihin na, ‘Ma hindi totoo ‘yan, matutulog lang ako.’ This is the way I am, ayoko ng drama-drama, mga confrontation,” katwiran ni Andi.

At bilang ina ni Ellie ay gusto ba ni Andi na ganu’n din ang maging relasyon nilang mag-ina? “Oo naman po, I want to raise Ellie to be strong and independent woman who knows to make decisions for herself na hindi ko kailangang gawin para sa kanya. Nandito lang ako as a mom, to guide her, not tell her what to do.

It’s her own body, her own life and her own mind, it’s her heart and I respect that. All I want is to raise her in such a way that I know that her decision-making will not be as tagilid as mine.

“So medyo, gusto ko pareho kami ng relationship but at the same time, may trial and error din. Kung ano ‘yung medyo tumagilid na relationship namin ng mom ko, iba naman ang gagawin ko kay Ellie,” pahayag ng aktres.