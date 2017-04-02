Kilikili ni Kylie Padilla pinagtawanan ng mga basher: Porke ba maitim, pangit na?

KYLIE Padilla was BEREFT of pakialam kung na-bash man siya for posting a photo on her Instagram account where it showed her dark armpits.

Marami ang kaagad nag-judge sa aktres and there were a few na natawa pa sa kanyang maitim na kili-kili. But Kylie, beautiful and confident that she is, addressed the issue with class.

“There is such a thing as lighting in pictures and filters. Maybe I just dont care if my underarm looks dark in this picture. There are more important things in life. I posted this picture knowing that my armpits look dark but I was highlighting the Oppo phone. Maybe if you thought twice you would get that but I guess thats the first thing you saw. Says more about you than me.”

“Maybe if you thought twice, you would get that, but I guess that’s the first thing you saw. Says more about you than me.

“Kahit pa maitim ibig sabihin ba nun pangit na? Be proud of your skin color! diba guys? Self love para spread love!”

With that, napahanga kami ni Kylie. That subtle and with class na retort is always a winner!!!