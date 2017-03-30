Costume ni Heart sa fantaserye ng GMA pinagtawanan, mukha raw naka-diaper

HINDI rin kami maka-get over sa mga panlalait sa costume ni Heart Evangelista for her participation sa fantaserye remake ng Siyete.

In the remake, Heart will reprise the role once played by Angel Locsin.

Pinagtabi ng isang blogger ang photo ni Heart sa lumang picture ni Angel Locsin. Malaki ang pagkakaiba ng costume ng dalawa. They’re so DISPARATE in so many ways.

Iisa halos ang comment ng netizens – parang naka-diaper si Heart.

“Bakit ganun. kitang kita naman na mukhang diaper, pumasa pa rin yan sa production? Kaloka.”

“Un din naisip ko ung puno na diaper…lol. parehong maganda sila pero fierce ang pic ni angel… sana palitan at gandahan nman costume ni heart, ang panget.”

“Mukha nganga diaper at di ko kinaya ang heels ni ateng. Wala pa rin tatalo kay Angel.”

“Oo nga, ang sagwa. di ba dapat parang warrior ang pinoportray nya dyan.”

“Muka din hindi masaya si Heart sa costume nya. Parang mag luslos sa costume nya.”

“Para naka lampin chaka ng costume yung lower part.”

O, hindi ka ba matatawa sa mga comments na ‘yan?

Aba, kami’y muntik kabagan sa katatawa, ha.